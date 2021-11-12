The Northampton Yellow Jackets will host the first home regional playoff game since 1996 tonight on Hamilton Field in Eastville, as they take on the West Point Pointers at 7:00 PM.

This game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR, with a special pregame show before hand that will feature interviews with coaches and players.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Pointers earlier in the season by a score of 26 to 20.

The Yellow Jackets are the lone public school to make the football playoffs this year.

