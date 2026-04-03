Northampton dominates Franklin; Broadwater falls to Greenbrier

April 3, 2026
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Local Sports
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The Broadwater Vikings fell to Greenbrier Christian Thursday night 9-5.

Broadwater was limited offensively, recording five hits in the game while scoring five runs. Owen Terry led the Vikings at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cohen Kellam also contributed, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Brody Hall had a strong performance, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Eli Destro added a hit and scored two runs, while Olsen Pruitt and Chris Ames each drove in a run despite being held hitless in the contest.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team delivered a dominant performance Wednesday night, defeating Franklin by a score of 17–1.

Northampton’s offense was efficient at the plate, scoring 17 runs on six hits. Jason Kim led the way, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Corbin Etheridge added three runs and a hit, while Trent Ferebee went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Thomas Mason also drove in a run, and Lucas Kindt scored three times.

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The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team also turned in a dominant showing, defeating Franklin 33–7 in a high-scoring contest.

Northampton’s offense erupted for 34 hits and 33 runs. Hailey Dinwiddie led the charge with a standout performance, going 5-for-5 with eight RBIs and two home runs. Ryleigh Caison added a perfect 4-for-4 effort with five RBIs, including extra-base hits, while Nitrice Lewis contributed four hits, five RBIs, and a home run.

Ruby Buck recorded five hits, and Sasha Gale also went 5-for-5 at the plate. Makiah Upshur added four hits and two RBIs, while Kelsey Hearn and Anna Temich each contributed multiple hits.

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Local Weather

April 5, 2026, 8:07 pm
Moderate rain
SSE
Moderate rain
57°F
4 mph
Apparent: 57°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 4 mph SSE
Windgusts: 40 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:42 am
Sunset: 7:28 pm
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