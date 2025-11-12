Northampton Cross Country Teams compete at State Championship

The Northampton High School boys and girls cross country teams proudly represented the Yellow Jackets at the State Championship held this past weekend at Green Hill Park.

This year marked a milestone for the girls’ team, as they qualified to compete as a full team for the first time in several years, having previously sent only individual runners to the state meet. The girls’ hard work and dedication paid off with an impressive 8th-place finish in the state competition.

The boys’ team also delivered a strong performance, earning 10th place overall among a highly competitive field. Several runners from both teams achieved personal records (PRs) on the challenging Green Hill Park course, showcasing the continued growth and determination of Northampton’s cross country program.

Both teams expressed excitement about their accomplishments and are already looking ahead to next season, aiming to set new personal bests and continue building on this year’s success.