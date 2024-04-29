Northampton boys suffer first loss of season in this week’s soccer update

April 29, 2024
Local Sports
Girls Soccer
The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets went 2-1 in three games this week. Beginning on Monday, they defeated Nandua a score of 1 to 0. Lizeth Panuco scored the lone goal of the match. Next they hosted the Arcadia Lady Firebirds on Wednesday 4/24 and emerged victorious 5 to 0. Edith Palacio scored 4 goals and Johan Molina scored 1 goal. The Yellow Jackets fell in the final game of the stretch to Woodside 5 to 0. Yellow Jackets are now 5-6 on the season. They return to action on Wednesday 5/1 as they travel to Nandua.

Boys Soccer
The Northampton Yellow Jackets also went 2-1 this week. They hosted the Nandua Warriors on Monday 4/22 and won the game by a score of 3 to 0. Goals were scored by Thomas Dix, Henry Mayorga, and John Ramos for the Yellow Jackets. They traveled to Arcadia on Wednesday 4/24 and defeated the Firebirds 2 to 0. Fernando Palacio scored both Jacket goals. Then they also fell to Woodside on Thursday 1 to 0. The loss was the first of the season for the Yellow Jackets as they fell to 7-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets return to action on Wednesday 5/1 as they travel to Nandua.

The Warriors will host the Arcadia Firebirds tonight.

