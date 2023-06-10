The Northampton Yellow Jackets Varsity Boys Soccer Team won the Virginia High School Class 1 State Championship Saturday afternoon, defeating Westmoreland 4-1.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead with goals from Kevin Maldonado and Luke Jones in the first half. The Yellow Jackets took the 2-0 lead into the half. After a Westmoreland score, Manny Montalvo responded for the Yellow Jackets with a 2nd half goal for a 3-1 lead. With approximately 5 minutes left, Diego Montalvo put the cherry on top with another Yellow Jacket score for a comfortable 4-1 win.

After falling in the State Championship game last year, the Yellow Jackets Head Coach Chase Baxa said winning the State Championship this year was the goal from the start of the season.

The Yellow Jackets will be returning the bulk of their scorers, with 3 of the top 4 returning next year. Maldonado, the Jacket’s 4th leading scorer, is a senior and will graduate.

