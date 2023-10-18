Northampton Boys and Nandua Girls Take 1st place in District Cross Country

October 18, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore district cross country meet was held Wednesday at Northampton.   The Northampton boys and Nandua girls took first place in the district meets.   Northampton and Nandua boys tied with 35 points each, but Northampton won on tie breaker.  Brayden Shotwell, from Nandua, took first place for the boys meet with a 17:03 race.  Grace Bentley, from Nandua, took first place for the girls meet with a 23:23 race.

Boys Results
1)Northampton
2)Nandua
3)Arcadia

Girls Results
1)Nandua
2)Northampton
3)Arcadia

 

