Northampton battles back to beat Nandua volleyball, Broadwater falls in 5th set to Denbigh

Tuesday night featured a pair of exciting five-set volleyball matches, with Northampton winning at home and Broadwater falling on the road.

Northampton 3, Nandua 2

Northampton battled back after dropping the opening two sets to defeat Nandua in five, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-8. Nandua jumped out to a 2-0 advantage, but Northampton responded by winning three straight sets, including a 15-8 victory in the decisive fifth set.

Denbigh Baptist Christian 3, Broadwater Academy 2

Broadwater Academy also went the distance before falling to Denbigh Baptist Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 10-15. Broadwater twice answered after dropping a set, forcing the match to a fifth before Denbigh Baptist Christian closed it out 15-10.

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