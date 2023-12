The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team traveled to play Nandua in the Joseph Ellis Holiday Classic at Surry High School on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 65 to 54 to win the Tournament championship. Ronyell Coston scored 20 points in the game for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 7-3 on the season and the Warriors fall to 3-3.

