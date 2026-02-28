Northampton basketball advances to Regional Finals

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team protected their home court Friday night, defeating Rappahannock High School 80–64 in the Region 1A semifinals.

TraQuon Costin lead the Yellow Jackets with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Following Costin, was Jasheem Collins with 23 points. Malique Collins added 12 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

With the victory, the Yellow Jackets advance to the Region 1A Championship and will travel to Northumberland High School for a 6 p.m. tip-off tonight.

The win also secures Northampton a spot in the 1A State Playoffs, which begin Tuesday, as the Yellow Jackets continue their postseason run.