Northampton Baseball Tops Broadwater; Lady Vikings Roll to Big Win in Thursday Action

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Broadwater Vikings on Thursday and won 7–4. Riley Carpenter got the start and earned the win for Northampton.

The Yellow Jackets finished with eight hits, led by Trent Ferebee, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Carpenter, who went 2-for-4. Northampton improves to 4–3 on the season and will host Northumberland on Saturday.

Broadwater collected nine hits in the game. Cohen Kellam led the Vikings, going 2-for-3 with a home run, while Olsen Pruitt went 2-for-3 and Chris Ames added a home run. Owen Terry took the loss on the mound.

The Vikings fall to 6–6 on the season and will return to action Tuesday against Hampton Christian.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Northampton on Thursday and rolled to a 17–1 win. Carly Clayton got the start in the circle and earned the win.

Broadwater had 13 hits in the game. Neiley Guinan went 4-for-4, Kacey Ford went 3-for-3, and Adrianna Holloway went 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run. The Lady Vikings improve to 8–2 and will travel to Catholic on Monday.

Northampton finished with five hits, led by Hailey Dinwiddie, who went 2-for-2. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 4–4 and will host Northumberland on Saturday.

Boys Soccer

First Colonial 3, Northampton 1