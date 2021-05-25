The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team got its first win of the season as they defeated the Franklin Broncos by a score of 19 to 6.

The Yellow Jackets got on the board first in the bottom of the 1st inning when they scored 4 runs. Franklin responded with 6 runs in the top of the second inning. The Yellow Jackets didn’t let the Broncos score again in the game and they finished the game with 15 straight runs to make the final score 19 to 6.

Aron Price got the win for the Yellow Jackets as he pitched 2 and 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up 1 hit and 0 runs while walking 3 and striking out 6.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets got 11 hits in the game. They were led by Romano Onley, Colin Hopper, Timothy Wilson with 2 hits each. Aron Price, Alexander Courtney, Dustin Splawn, Nicolas Sawyer, Conner Outten each got hits in the game.

