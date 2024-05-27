Northampton and Chincoteague compete in 1A Track Meet

The VHSL Group 1A Region A Track and Field Championship was held at Charles City High School on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 with 12 teams competing. The Northampton High School Girl’s Track Team finished in 3rd place with 77 points. The Chincoteague High School Boy’s Track Team finished in 9th place with 11 points. The Northampton High School Boy’s Track Team finished in 11th place with 5.5 points. Rylee Coates (10th grade) earned 58 points and was presented the 2024 VHSL Region 1A Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year Award. Athletes who have qualified for the state meet will be competing at the VHSL Outdoor Track Class 1 State Championships at James Madison University on May 31 and June 1, 2024. Congratulations to all athletes on a great 2024 outdoor track season!
100m:
Brayden Baker – Chincoteague – 9th Place – 11.78
Rylee Coates – Northampton – 2nd Place – 12.65
Kingston Thomas – Northampton – 11th Place – 12.30
200m:
Brayden Baker – Chincoteague – 12th Place – 24.39
Makoa Busquets – Chincoteague – 8th Place – 23.60
Mark Tankard – Northampton – 14th Place – 25.36
400m:
Kendrick Collins – Northampton – 6th Place – 57.45
Mackenzie Dennis – Chincoteague – 10th Place – 1:14.09
Gabrielle Duffman – Northampton – 13th Place – 1:32.67
Ethan Gorsuch – Chincoteague – 9th Place – 59.88
Lucy Lusk – Northampton – 2nd Place – 1:02.24
Felipe Rodriguez – Northampton – 10th Place – 1:02.78
Jayden Morris – Northampton – 11th Place – 1:02.80
800m:
Corey Saulsbury – Chincoteague – 7th Place – 2:44.62
Lizania Uscanga – Northampton – 4th Place – 2:53.18
1600m:
Landon Tyler – Chincoteague – 8th Place – 6:37.96
Lizania Uscanga – Northampton – 3rd Place – 6:42.67
100mH:
Rylee Coates – Northampton – 1st Place – 14.85
300mH:
Rylee Coates – Northampton – 1st Place – 48.69
Mark Tankard – Northampton – 6th Place – 51.52
4x100m Relay:
Chincoteague (Mikah Busquets, Ethan Gorsuch, Brayden Baker, Makoa Busquets) – 4th Place – 46.54
High Jump:
Rylee Coates – Northampton – 1st Place – 5-00
Kendrick Collins – Northampton – 9th Place – 5-04
Mark Tankard – Northampton – 9th Place – 5-04
Pole Vault:
Rylee Coates – Northampton – 1st Place – 10-00
Gabrielle Duffman – Northampton – NH
Lucy Lusk – Northampton – NH
Long Jump:
Brayden Baker – Chincoteague – 12th Place – 17-06
Makoa Busquets – Chincoteague – 13th Place – 17-04
Mikah Busquets – Chincoteague – 7th Place – 19-06.50
Rylee Coates – Northampton – 1st Place – 18-00
Mark Tankard – Northampton – 11th Place – 17-07
Discus Throw:
Sha’Niya Onley – Northampton – 13th Place – 38-11