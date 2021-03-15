Pictured: Northampton’s Dustin Splaun breaks a tackle for the Yellow Jackets Friday night.

Both Northampton and Broadwater won big in Friday night football.

Northampton, who ended up facing Lancaster after Franklin had to back out due to a COVID-19 issue, gave up the initial score of the night and was trailing 6-0, before the Yellow Jacket offense woke up and put on a show, ultimately scoring 49 unanswered points for a final to 49-6.

Dustin Splaun once again led the Yellow Jackets rushing attack with 15 carries for 58 yards including four touchdowns. Quarterback Liam Flynn had four rushes for 52 yards and Nassir Marrow added 25 rushing yards.

Liam Flynn was 2 for 3 passing with 116 yards, which included a 75-yard pitch and catch to Quincy Washington for the lone passing touchdown of the night.

The Yellow Jackets will next face Southampton Thursday evening at Hamilton Field in Eastville, kick off is set for 6:00 PM.

The Broadwater Academy Vikings were also victorious, defeating Southampton Academy 50-20.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter of the game – at halftime Broadwater led, 22-14. However, Broadwater outscored Southampton 28-6 in the second half.

Senior Gunnar Gustafson rushed for 221 yards, had 75 yards receiving, scored 4 touchdowns, and passed for another.

Senior quarterback Brant Bloxom had an outstanding day, competing 4 of 8 passes for 153 yards with one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown and an extra point, caught a touchdown pass(from Gustafson), had an interception, and led the team in tackles with 8.

Junior Sawyer Johnson scored the first touchdown of the game and rushed for 30 yards.

Senior Clay Wardius scored two points-after and notched two sacks. Reade Nicholls and Carson Savage each made 4.5 tackles. Jonathan Graham caused a fumble and made 4 tackles.

The Vikings next game is at home on Saturday against Kenston Forest (1-0). Senior Day will be celebrated before the game.

