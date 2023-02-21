The Northampton Yellow Jackets cruised to a first round victory in the opening round of the Region 1A playoff game Monday night, topping Charles City County at home 86-63.

Despite the game being fairly close for the majority of the first three quarters, Northampton broke it open early in the fourth.

Ronyell Coston was named the Player of the Game, with 27 points, 7 assists and 6 steals. Also in double figures were Quashawn Washington with 17 points and Braden Justice with 13 points.

The Jackets will travel Wednesday night to face the Middlesex Chargers in the Regional Semi-finals. The winner will qualify for the state playoffs.

Tonight the Nandua Warriors will host two home Regional Playoff Games. At 6:00 PM, the girls will host Windsor at 6:00 PM and then the boys will host Greensville County High at 7:30 PM. Both games will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.