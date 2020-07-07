Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expressed his support Monday for the plan to change the Washington Redskins’ team name.

It’s a move that seemed improbable just a few weeks ago but has recently gained traction as team owner Daniel Snyder faces mounting pressure from corporate sponsors amid civil unrest and widespread protests.

When asked about whether the governor supported the name change, Northam’s spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky reiterated earlier comments shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, who first reported the story.

“Yes, it’s about time,” Yarmosky told 8News’ Jackie Defusco.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team’s controversial name is all but certain to change.

“And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out,” Schefter wrote on Twitter on July 3.

.