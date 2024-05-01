New angler takes third place in Captain Zed’s Flounder Tournament

May 1, 2024
 |
Local Sports

An Ohio angler has taken third place in Captain Zed’s Flounder Tournament, bringing in a fish that tipped the scales at 5 pounds 13 ounces Tuesday.

Tyler Joynes remains in first place with his 7 pound 7 ounce fish and all other places were unchanged.

Overall today’s weather forecast looks nice for anglers, with partly sunny skies and a high near 78. Winds will be out of the west at 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of showers.

The tournament will end Sunday.

