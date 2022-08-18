Ms. Autumn Gregory, daughter of Ricky and Wykia Gregory, is the nation’s fastest Under 8, 100 meter dash athlete. Autumn competed in the national A.A.U. Championships at North Carolina A & T in Durham, North Carolina during the weekend of August 6th and 7th. She runs for the Virginia Beach Flames.

Autumn’s mother, Wykia, was an outstanding star athlete in basketball and track at Nandua High School in the 90’s and Hershey Track and Field for Accomack County Parks & Recreation.

Much continued success to Autumn and her family as she strives for even greater achievements on the track in the future.

