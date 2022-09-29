Pictured: Tristan Williams and Nandua Athletic Director Luke Brankley. Williams received a gift card to Subway, WESR’s top sports sponsor.

Tristan Williams, a freshman from Nandua High School, was named player of the game by WESR’s Kenny Walker at Friday night’s win against the Washington Jaguars. Williams had 3 carries for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. He only played two series in the shortened game.

Williams is a running back and linebacker for the Warriors who helped lead them to a 40 to 0 victory Friday night.

The Warriors overall record is 3-1.

WESR will not be carrying any local high school football this weekend due to games being postponed due to weather.