The Eastern Shore’s District Basketball Player of the Year and Nandua senior Jeremiah Riley signed a letter of intent to play basketball next year at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.

The private Christian university is located in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The Mustangs compete at the Division 1 level.

Riley averaged 18.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in his senior season for the Nandua Warriors. Their season ended in a heartbreaking upset to the Greenville County Eagles in the opening round of the Region 2A Basketball Tournament.

Riley intends to study sports marketing at MACU.

Riley with MACU Assistant Coach Torrence Press
Riley with Nandua Head Coach Trelle Warner