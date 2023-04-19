The Eastern Shore’s District Basketball Player of the Year and Nandua senior Jeremiah Riley signed a letter of intent to play basketball next year at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.

The private Christian university is located in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The Mustangs compete at the Division 1 level.

Riley averaged 18.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in his senior season for the Nandua Warriors. Their season ended in a heartbreaking upset to the Greenville County Eagles in the opening round of the Region 2A Basketball Tournament.

Riley intends to study sports marketing at MACU.