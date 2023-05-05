Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds walked off against the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Thursday with Hannah Parks hitting a single into center field to score Brianna Montross for the 8-7 win.

The Lady Firebirds had 9 hits in the game. Parks went 3-4 with 2 rbi’s. Brianna Montross also went 3-4 at the plate. Jayda Tull went 2-3 with a triple and 3 rbi’s. The Lady Ponies had 6 hits in the game, led by Sara Godwin and Alex McComb each getting 2 hits apiece. Allie Bell and Lilly Matthews each had a hit in the game.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound for the Lady Firebirds and pitched a complete game win. She gave up 7 runs on 6 hits while striking out 9 batters. Alex McComb took the loss, pitching 6 1/3 innings while giving up 8 runs on 9 hits while striking out 9 batters.

The Lady Firebirds move to 14-2 on the season and 4-0 in the district. The Lady Ponies fall to 10-2 on the season and 2-2 in the district.

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 11 to 0. Reghan Hintz pitched a no-hitter for the Lady Warriors with 9 strikeouts.

The Lady Warriors had 9 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 3-3 at the plate with a double and triple with 4 rbi’s. Reghan Hintz went 3-3 at the plate with 2 rbi’s. Kathleen McAuliffe went 2-2 and Reagan Justice went 1-2.

The Lady Warriors improved to 5-8 on the season and 2-2 in the district. The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-4 in the district and 5-6 on the season.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Greenbrier Christian on Thursday 8 to 4.

The Lady Vikings had 4 hits in the game, led by Taylor Leland who went 2-3 at the plate with a double and home run. Kasey Ford went 1-2 with a double. Sophia Gallivan went 1-3 at the plate.

Ramsey Revelle got the start and lost for the Vikings. Revelle gave up 8 runs on 12 hits while striking out 4 batters.

The Lady Vikings fall to 12-8 on the season and will be in action again on Friday at Kenston Forest.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds topped the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday 13 to 2.

The Firebirds had 15 hits in the game and the Ponies had 4 hits. The Firebirds were led by Brian White who went 4-4 at the plate with 2 rbi’s. Nathan Barnes went 2-3 with a double and a home run with 4 rbi’s. Carson Lucy, Zach Giddens, Dylan Chesser, and Austin Farrow each had 2 hits in the game. The Ponies were led by Izad Tountas, John Holloway, Austin Adams, and Justin Patton each with a hit apiece.

Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win for the Firebirds. Barnes gave up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 8 batters. Kent Reed pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Ponies in the loss. Reed gave up 12 runs on 12 hits while striking out 6 batters.

The Firebirds move to 7-4-1 on the season and 3-0 in the district. The Ponies fall to 4-9 on the season and 0-3 in the district.

The Broadwater Vikings fell to Greenbrier Christian Academy on Thursday 16 to 0. The Vikings fall to 6-11 on the season.