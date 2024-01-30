Nandua’s Hintz scores 1000th point in Warriors win

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Monday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 51 to 42. Reghan Hintz hit 1,000 points for her career in the game. She is the 4th person in Nandua history to score 1,000 points in her career. The Nandua Lady Warriors move to 9-6 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to Poquoson on Monday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 53 to 50. The Warriors move to 8-7 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Arcadia.