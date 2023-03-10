Pictured: Hintz takes a 3. Hayden Williams photo

Girls Basketball

Reghan Hintz, Eastern Shore District Player of the Year, makes 1st team 2A all-region team for the girls team. Hintz led the team in scoring averaging 21 points per game, 4 steals per game, and 3 assists per game this year. She scored a total of 431 points in the season. Hintz helped lead the Nandua Warriors team to a 1st place finish in the district and a win in the regional tournament at home versus Windsor. The Warriors finished 15-6 overall and most wins in over 10 years.

Boys Basketball

Jeremiah Riley, Eastern Shore District Player of the year, makes 2nd team 2A all-region team for the boys team. Riley averaged 18 points per game, 4 assists per game, and 2 steals per game this year. Riley scored a total of 347 points in the season. Riley helped lead the Nandua Warriors to a 1st place finish and a 15-5 overall record.