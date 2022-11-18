Pictured: Nandua’s Nazere Blake(left) and WESR’s Kenny Walker. Walker named Blake our Subway Player of the game at our broadcast of the Arcadia-Nandua football game on Friday, October 21. Blake ended the evening with 123 yards from scrimmage.

Nandua Freshman Nazere Blake swept both the Eastern Shore District Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards as the All-District Teams were announced on Thursday morning. He had 655 total yards from scrimmage on the season with 9 touchdowns. Defensively, Blake had 61 Tackles,6 Tackles for loss,2 Sacks, 1 Blocked FG, 2 Caused fumbles and recoveries

Offense

Position Player School Year Quarterback Isaac Stodgill Nandua 11 Center Keron Matthews Nandua 10 Offensive Line Derrick Harmon Nandua 12 Offensive Line Devon Johnson Northampton 10 Offensive Line Tony Dickerson Arcadia 12 Offensive Line Gibson Hubbard Northampton 11 Running Back Tristen Williams Nandua 9 Running Back Nasir Dorsey Arcadia 12 Running Back Wyatt Anderson Northampton 12 Receiver Jason Ye Nandua 9 Receiver Nazere Blake Nandua 9 Receiver Cooper Brock Arcadia 12 Tight End Braden Justice Northampton 12 Kicker Turner Saunders Nandua 12 Returner Tristen Williams Nandua 9 All Purpose Ronrico Bugg Northampton 11

Defense

Position Player School Grade D. Lineman Keron Matthews Nandua 12 D. Lineman Devon Johnson Northampton 10 D. Lineman Jacob Hall Arcadia 9 Defensive End Dahleal Harmon Nandua 12 Defensive End Cory Ardrey Northampton 12 Linebacker Nazere Blake Nandua 9 Linebacker Tristen Williams Nandua 9 Linebacker Jerry Sturgis Northampton 9 Linebacker Zuan Tull Arcadia 12 Def. Back Makai Dorn Nandua 10 Def. Back Cooper Brock Arcadia 12 Def. Back Tywone Sebastian Northampton 11 Def. Back Joel Robinson Northampton 11 Punter Turner Saunders Nandua 12 Punt Returner Willique Cope Arcadia 12 D. All-Purpose Makai Dorn Nandua 10

Honorable Mention

Arcadia- Brandon Harmon

Northampton- Colin Hopper

Nandua- Zy’Re’lon Jackson