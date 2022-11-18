Pictured: Nandua’s Nazere Blake(left) and WESR’s Kenny Walker. Walker named Blake our Subway Player of the game at our broadcast of the Arcadia-Nandua football game on Friday, October 21. Blake ended the evening with 123 yards from scrimmage.
Nandua Freshman Nazere Blake swept both the Eastern Shore District Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards as the All-District Teams were announced on Thursday morning. He had 655 total yards from scrimmage on the season with 9 touchdowns. Defensively, Blake had 61 Tackles,6 Tackles for loss,2 Sacks, 1 Blocked FG, 2 Caused fumbles and recoveries
Offense
|Position
|Player
|School
|Year
|Quarterback
|Isaac Stodgill
|Nandua
|11
|Center
|Keron Matthews
|Nandua
|10
|Offensive Line
|Derrick Harmon
|Nandua
|12
|Offensive Line
|Devon Johnson
|Northampton
|10
|Offensive Line
|Tony Dickerson
|Arcadia
|12
|Offensive Line
|Gibson Hubbard
|Northampton
|11
|Running Back
|Tristen Williams
|Nandua
|9
|Running Back
|Nasir Dorsey
|Arcadia
|12
|Running Back
|Wyatt Anderson
|Northampton
|12
|Receiver
|Jason Ye
|Nandua
|9
|Receiver
|Nazere Blake
|Nandua
|9
|Receiver
|Cooper Brock
|Arcadia
|12
|Tight End
|Braden Justice
|Northampton
|12
|Kicker
|Turner Saunders
|Nandua
|12
|Returner
|Tristen Williams
|Nandua
|9
|All Purpose
|Ronrico Bugg
|Northampton
|11
Defense
|Position
|Player
|School
|Grade
|D. Lineman
|Keron Matthews
|Nandua
|12
|D. Lineman
|Devon Johnson
|Northampton
|10
|D. Lineman
|Jacob Hall
|Arcadia
|9
|Defensive End
|Dahleal Harmon
|Nandua
|12
|Defensive End
|Cory Ardrey
|Northampton
|12
|Linebacker
|Nazere Blake
|Nandua
|9
|Linebacker
|Tristen Williams
|Nandua
|9
|Linebacker
|Jerry Sturgis
|Northampton
|9
|Linebacker
|Zuan Tull
|Arcadia
|12
|Def. Back
|Makai Dorn
|Nandua
|10
|Def. Back
|Cooper Brock
|Arcadia
|12
|Def. Back
|Tywone Sebastian
|Northampton
|11
|Def. Back
|Joel Robinson
|Northampton
|11
|Punter
|Turner Saunders
|Nandua
|12
|Punt Returner
|Willique Cope
|Arcadia
|12
|D. All-Purpose
|Makai Dorn
|Nandua
|10
Honorable Mention
Arcadia- Brandon Harmon
Northampton- Colin Hopper
Nandua- Zy’Re’lon Jackson