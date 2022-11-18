Pictured: Nandua’s Nazere Blake(left) and WESR’s Kenny Walker. Walker named Blake our Subway Player of the game at our broadcast of the Arcadia-Nandua football game on Friday, October 21. Blake ended the evening with 123 yards from scrimmage.

Nandua Freshman Nazere Blake swept both the Eastern Shore District Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards as the All-District Teams were announced on Thursday morning. He had 655 total yards from scrimmage on the season with 9 touchdowns. Defensively, Blake had 61 Tackles,6 Tackles for loss,2 Sacks, 1 Blocked FG, 2 Caused fumbles and recoveries

Offense

PositionPlayerSchoolYear
QuarterbackIsaac StodgillNandua 11
CenterKeron MatthewsNandua 10
Offensive LineDerrick HarmonNandua 12
Offensive LineDevon JohnsonNorthampton 10
Offensive LineTony DickersonArcadia 12
Offensive LineGibson HubbardNorthampton 11
Running BackTristen WilliamsNandua 9
Running BackNasir DorseyArcadia 12
Running BackWyatt AndersonNorthampton 12
ReceiverJason YeNandua 9
ReceiverNazere BlakeNandua 9
ReceiverCooper BrockArcadia 12
Tight EndBraden JusticeNorthampton 12
KickerTurner SaundersNandua 12
ReturnerTristen WilliamsNandua 9
All PurposeRonrico BuggNorthampton 11

Defense

PositionPlayerSchoolGrade
D. LinemanKeron MatthewsNandua12
D. LinemanDevon JohnsonNorthampton10
D. LinemanJacob HallArcadia9
Defensive EndDahleal HarmonNandua12
Defensive EndCory ArdreyNorthampton12
LinebackerNazere BlakeNandua9
LinebackerTristen WilliamsNandua9
LinebackerJerry SturgisNorthampton9
LinebackerZuan TullArcadia12
Def. BackMakai DornNandua10
Def. BackCooper BrockArcadia12
Def. BackTywone SebastianNorthampton11
Def. BackJoel RobinsonNorthampton11
Punter Turner SaundersNandua12
Punt ReturnerWillique CopeArcadia12
D. All-PurposeMakai DornNandua10

Honorable Mention

Arcadia- Brandon Harmon

Northampton- Colin Hopper

Nandua- Zy’Re’lon Jackson