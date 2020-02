The Nandua wrestling team participated in the state tournament this past weekend and ended up placing 7th as a team out of 36 teams. Individual placers for the team were Joe Teasley and David Gastelum took 4th, Matt Taylor 5th, while Colin Ford and Camron Mears took 6th. As a team, this ties for the best finish in Nandua’s team history at the state level. They also finished runner-up as a team in Regionals this year too.

