Pictured: Makai Dorn with the stiff arm in Friday night’s win. Bert Adamos photo.

The Nandua Warriors came away with a Senior Night victory over their rival Arcadia Firebirds in Friday night football 50-16.

WESR’s Kenny Walker named Nandua Warrior Makai Dorn the Subway Player of the Game. Dorn tallied three rushing touchdowns.

Nandua moves to 3-5 on the season and the Firebirds fall to 5-4.

