Nandua wins final swim meet of season

By Luke Brankley

The Nandua swim teams closed out the regular season in dominant fashion against Delmarva Christian, sweeping both the girls’ and boys’ meets in convincing fashion.

The Nandua girls earned a 116–29 victory to finish the regular season with a 7–2 record, while the Nandua boys won 95–47 to end the season at 5–5.

Several Warriors also secured qualifications for the VHSL State Championships. Chloe Bacchi qualified in the 100 breaststroke, while the girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Molly Sams, Chloe Bacchi, Sarah Bentley, and Campbell Bays also advanced to states.

Nandua swimmers turned in numerous first-place relay finishes. On the girls’ side, the 200 medley relay team of Bacchi, Bentley, Sams, and Sadie Reiter captured first, as did the 200 freestyle relay of Sams, Bacchi, Bentley, and Bays. The girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Reiter, Maddy Askew, Bays, and Ashlyn Ebenezer also took first place.

The boys claimed first-place finishes in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, with Lucas Stodghill, Hayden Williams, Lucas Elliott, and Orion Loredo combining for the wins.

Individually, the Warriors posted a strong showing across multiple events. For the girls, Sarah Bentley won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, Maddy Askew took first in the 200 individual medley, Sadie Reiter won the 100 butterfly, Ashlyn Ebenezer captured the 100 freestyle, Molly Sams finished first in the 500 freestyle, and Chloe Bacchi won the 100 breaststroke.

On the boys’ side, Hayden Williams earned first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Orion Loredo won the 50 freestyle, Liam Wallace took first in the 500 freestyle, and Alex Castaneda captured the 100 backstroke.

With the regular season complete, attention now turns to postseason competition, where Nandua will look to build on its momentum at the regional and state levels.