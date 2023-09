By Luke Brankley

The Eastern Shore District golf tournament was held on Tuesday at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. The teams from Arcadia, Chincoteague, and Nandua played a 18 hole match.

Nandua won the match with a combine score of 365. Arcadia came in second with a score of 434. Chincoteague came in third with a score of 457.

The low medalist of the tournament was Toryn Ibarra, from Nandua, with a round of 76.