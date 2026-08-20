Nandua wins another local golf match, Northampton’s Seay shoots low score

Pictured: Northampton Low Medalist Hayden Seay.

Nandua turned in another strong team performance on the golf course, posting a score of 181 at Bay Creek to finish ahead of Chincoteague and Northampton.

The Warriors were led by Kaiden Stokes and Alex Bundick, who each shot 44. Preston Parks and Liam Wallace followed with rounds of 46.

Baylor Booker finished with a 51 for Nandua, while Myles Belote shot 54.

Despite Nandua taking the team victory, Northampton’s Hayden Seay earned low medalist honors with the best individual round of the day, shooting a 42.

Chincoteague finished second in the team standings with a score of 198. Cash Littleton led the Ponies with a 46.

Northampton finished third with a team score of 200.

The final team standings were Nandua at 181, Chincoteague at 198 and Northampton at 200.