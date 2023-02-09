Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors won the Eastern Shore District title on Wednesday night with a perfect 6-0 district record. The Lady Warriors hosted the Arcadia Lady Firebirds and won the game by a score of 57 to 39. The Lady Warriors finished the regular season with a 14-5 record. The Lady Warriors will host a regional game but date and time is yet to be determined.

Boys Basketball

They Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Chincoteague and won 76-47. The Yellow Jackets finished the district regular season 4-2 on the season and in second place in the district.

