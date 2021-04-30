Pictured: Nandua’s Brandon Adamos takes a big cut in Thursday’s win.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team opened up with a home win against the visiting Chincoteague Ponies 13 to 3.

The Warriors started the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning and scored 7 runs, then 1 run in the bottom of the second, and 1 run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to make it 9-0. The Ponies finally got on the board in the top of the 4th inning scoring 3 runs to make the score 9-3. The Warriors responded with 1 run in the bottom of the 4th inning and ended the scoring with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

On the mound, the Warriors started Cade Williams and he pitched 5 innings to get the win. He gave up 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 14 batters and only walked 2 batters. Brandon Adamos relieved Williams in the top of the 6th inning and struck out 3 batters and hit one batter.

Offensively, the Warriors had 12 hits in the game. They were led by Tyler Greene who had 3 hits in the game. Greene had a solo homer and two singles with 3 rbi’s. Brandon Adamos, Luke Parks, Cade Williams each had 2 hits in the game. Dylan Marshall, Dylan Ross, and RJ Guy each had a hit.

Starting on the mound and taking the loss was A. Leonard. Leonard pitched 1 inning giving up 7 runs on 3 hits while striking out 1 batter and walked 2. J. Rosanova relieved Leonard and pitched 1 1/3 of an inning. He gave up 3 runs on 4 hits and stuck out 2 batters while walking 4. L Richardson relieved Rosanova and pitched 2 innings while giving up 2 runs on 3 hits and walking 2 batters. The last pitcher for the Ponies was M. Rosanova and he gave up 1 run while giving up 2 hits.

Offensively for the Ponies, the Ponies had 3 hits in the game. J. Rosanova led the ponies with 2 hits. He had a 3 run homer and a double in the game with 3 rbi’s. M. Rosavoa had one hit in the game.

The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they will be traveling to Arcadia. Game time 4:30pm.

The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they will be traveling to Northampton. Game time 4:30pm.

