By Luke Brankley

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Washington play football Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 33 to 0. The Warriors move on4-5 on the season and will play at Northampton next Friday.

Friday

Northampton at Arcadia 6pm*

Chincoteague at Quantico 6pm

Saturday

Broadwater at Brunswick Academy 2pm

*Game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.