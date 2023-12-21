Nandua tops Cambright South Dorchester in swim meet

December 21, 2023
Nandua High School Swim Team swam against Cambridge South Dorchester High School at the Dorchester YMCA on Dec 19th. The Warriors’ girls team emerged victorious 106 to 31 and the boys won 80 to 62.
FIRST PLACE FINISHERS
Girls 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard and 400 yard freestyle relay
Boys 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay
Grace Bentley 200 yard Individual Medley and 100 yard freestyle
Camden Lewis 50 and 500 yard freestyle
Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly
Emma Cathey 100 yard butterfly and 100 yard backstroke
Meya Charnock 500 yard freestyle
Tanique Bartley 100 yard breaststroke
NEW STATE QUALIFIERS
Grace Bentley
200 yard Individual Medley and 100 yard freestyle
Camden Lewis 50 yard freestyle
The team’s next meet is a home meet vs Salisbury School at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA on January 5th.