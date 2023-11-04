Nandua takes ES District Crown; Broadwater heads to State Championship

The Nandua Warriors have won the Eastern Shore District Crown in high school football this year, defeating the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Senior night at Hamilton Field in Eastville 32-15.

With 1:43 left to go in the ball game and Northampton down 10, the Nandua Warriors strip sacked quarterback Brock Leland and Elijah Parker picked the ball up and ran it back for a game sealing touchdown.

The Warriors were lead offensively by Senior Quarterback who threw for 3 touchdowns and ran another one in. Reco Kellam caught two of Stodghill’s and Makai Dorn caught the third.

Yellow Jackets senior Tanner Feltes rushed for one touchdown and Junior Quarterback Brock Leland punched in the other.

The Broadwater Academy Vikings punched their ticket to the VISAA State Championship game after avenging a loss against the Blessed Sacrament Knights in Powatan Friday night. The final score was 20-7.

Logan Hickman ran in a Viking touchdown of the night and running back Jacob Seltzer added another.

The Vikings now head to the State Championship game against undefeated Brunswick Academy.