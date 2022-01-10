The girls and boys Nanadua swim team split the meet with Cambridge South Dorchester High School on Monday Jan 10th. The Lady Warriors won their meet with a score of 93 to CSDHS 41. The boys team lost a close meet with a score of 54 to CSDHS 65.

Top finishers in the meet:

GIRLS

Grace Bentley 1st place and qualified for States in the 50 freestyle and 1st place in the 100 freestyle.

Morgan Johnson 1st place 500 freestyle.

Madison Johnson 1st place 100 breaststroke.

Meya Charnock 1st place 200 freestyle.

200 Freestyle Relay of Madison Johnson, Lacy Gouldin, Emma Cathey and Grace Bentley placed 1st.

400 freestyle relay of Meya Charnock, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey and Grace Bentley placed 1st.

BOYS

Patrick Lilliston 1st place 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Camden Lewis 500 freestyle.

200 Freestyle Relay of Alban Cuba, Dylan Brockmeier, Camden Lewis and Patrick Lilliston took 1st place.

.