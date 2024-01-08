Nandua swim tops Salisbury School

Pictured: Zac Smith (Jr) in the 100 backstroke
The Nandua swimmers came out on top in Friday’s meet against Salisbury School.
Final Scores
GIRLS
Nandua 106
Salisbury 45
BOYS
Nandua 99
Salisbury 30
First place finishers for Nandua:
Girls and Boys 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle relays
Meya Charnock 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke
Lucas Calvetti 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly
Grace Bentley 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard freestyle
Lucas Elliott 200 yard individual medley
Sarah Bentley 50 yard freestyle
Zac Smith 50 yard freestyle
Emma Cathey 100 yard butterfly
Emma Holt 500 yard freestyle
Camden Lewis 100 yard backstroke
Morgan Johnson 100 yard breaststroke
The teams next meet is 5pm Friday Jan 12th vs Bruton at the Eastern Shore YMCA.