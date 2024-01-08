Nandua swim tops Salisbury School

January 8, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Zach Smith Nandua Swim

Pictured: Zac Smith (Jr) in the 100 backstroke 

The Nandua swimmers came out on top in Friday’s meet against Salisbury School.

Final Scores

GIRLS

Nandua 106

Salisbury 45

BOYS

Nandua 99

Salisbury 30

 

First place finishers for Nandua:

Girls and Boys 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle relays

Meya Charnock 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke

Lucas Calvetti 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly

Grace Bentley 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard freestyle

Lucas Elliott 200 yard individual medley

Sarah Bentley 50 yard freestyle

Zac Smith 50 yard freestyle

Emma Cathey 100 yard butterfly

Emma Holt 500 yard freestyle

Camden Lewis 100 yard backstroke

Morgan Johnson 100 yard breaststroke

The teams next meet is 5pm Friday Jan 12th vs Bruton at the Eastern Shore YMCA.

