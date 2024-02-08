Nandua swim sweeps Regional championship

Both the girls and boys Nandua swim teams won the Region 1/2A Championship on Wednesday 2/7/24 in Richmond, VA. This was the first Regional Championship win for the boys team and the third consecutive win for the girls team. State qualifiers will swim in the Class 2 State Championship on Thursday 2/15/23 in Richmond, VA. Top five in each individual event and top four relay teams advance to the state championship.
Final Scores
GIRLS
NANDUA 432
BRUTON 409
POQUOSON 259
BOYS
NANDUA 336
BRUTON 327
POQUOSON 309
Top 3 Finishers
GIRLS
Grace Bentley: 100 yard freestyle (1st) & 100 yard backstroke (2nd)
Sarah Bentley: 50 yard freestyle (1st) & 100 yard breaststroke (1st)
Emma Cathey: 100 yard butterfly (3rd)
Meya Charnock: 500 yard freestyle (2nd)
Morgan Johnson: 100 yard breaststroke (3rd)
Girls 200 yard medley relay (2nd)
Meya Charnock-Sarah Bentley-Emma Cathey- Grace Bentley
Girls 200 yard freestyle relay (2nd)
Sarah Bentley- Emma Cathey- Meya Charnock- Grace Bentley
Girls 400 yard freestyle relay (2nd)
Trinity Stern-Ashlyn Ebenezer- Jordan Penland- Morgan Johnson
BOYS
Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly (2nd)
Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley (1st) & 100 yard freestyle (1st)
Zac Smith 100 yard backstroke (2nd)
Boys 200 yard medley relay (2nd)
Zac Smith-Hayden Williams-Lucas Calvetti-Camden Lewis
Boys 200 yard freestyle relay (1st)
Lucas Calvetti-Zac Smith-Parker Shotwell-Camden Lewis
Boys 400 yard freestyle relay (3rd)
Hayden Williams-Lucas Elliott-Oliver Cossitt- Parker Shotwell
Additional State Qualifiers
Emma Cathey 200 yard freestyle (4th)
Morgan Johnson 200 yard Individual Medley (5th)
Lucas Calvetti 100 yard backstroke (4th)
Oliver Cossitt 100 yard butterfly (5th)
Lucas Elliott 200 yard Individual Medley (5th)
Parker Shotwell 200 yard freestyle (4th)
Hayden Williams 200 yard freestyle (5th) & 500 yard freestyle (5th)
Arcadia’s Reid participates
Senior Roy Reid swam in the 1/2A Regional Swim Championships on Wednesday 2/7/24 in Richmond, VA. As the sole representative of Arcadia Swim Team, Roy placed 11th in 50 yard freestyle and 13th in 100 yard freestyle.