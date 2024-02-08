Nandua swim sweeps Regional championship

February 8, 2024
Nandua Swim Team

Both the girls and boys Nandua swim teams won the Region 1/2A Championship on Wednesday 2/7/24 in Richmond, VA.  This was the first Regional Championship win for the boys team and the third consecutive win for the girls team. State qualifiers will swim in the Class 2 State Championship on Thursday 2/15/23 in Richmond, VA. Top five in each individual event and top four relay teams advance to the state championship.

Final Scores

GIRLS

NANDUA 432

BRUTON 409

POQUOSON 259

BOYS

NANDUA 336

BRUTON 327

Alexa Coastal Country 300

POQUOSON 309

Top 3 Finishers

GIRLS

Grace Bentley: 100 yard freestyle (1st) & 100 yard backstroke (2nd)

Sarah Bentley: 50 yard freestyle (1st) & 100 yard breaststroke (1st)

Emma Cathey: 100 yard butterfly (3rd)

Meya Charnock: 500 yard freestyle (2nd)

Morgan Johnson: 100 yard breaststroke (3rd)

Girls 200 yard medley relay (2nd)

Meya Charnock-Sarah Bentley-Emma Cathey- Grace Bentley

Girls 200 yard freestyle relay (2nd)

Sarah Bentley- Emma Cathey- Meya Charnock- Grace Bentley

Girls 400 yard freestyle relay (2nd)

Trinity Stern-Ashlyn Ebenezer- Jordan Penland- Morgan Johnson

BOYS

Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly (2nd)

Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley (1st) & 100 yard freestyle (1st)

Zac Smith 100 yard backstroke (2nd)

Boys 200 yard medley relay  (2nd)

Zac Smith-Hayden Williams-Lucas Calvetti-Camden Lewis

Boys 200 yard freestyle relay (1st)

Lucas Calvetti-Zac Smith-Parker Shotwell-Camden Lewis

Boys 400 yard freestyle relay (3rd)

Hayden Williams-Lucas Elliott-Oliver Cossitt- Parker Shotwell

Additional State Qualifiers

Emma Cathey 200 yard freestyle (4th)

Morgan Johnson 200 yard Individual Medley (5th)

Lucas Calvetti 100 yard backstroke (4th)

Oliver Cossitt 100 yard butterfly (5th)

Lucas Elliott 200 yard Individual Medley (5th)

Parker Shotwell 200 yard freestyle (4th)

Hayden Williams 200 yard freestyle (5th) & 500 yard freestyle (5th)

Arcadia’s Reid participates

Senior Roy Reid swam in the 1/2A Regional Swim Championships on Wednesday 2/7/24 in Richmond, VA.  As the sole representative of Arcadia Swim Team, Roy placed 11th in 50 yard freestyle and 13th in 100 yard freestyle.

