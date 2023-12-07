Nandua swim splits at first meet

Nandua competed in a double dual meet vs Indian River High School and Sussex Central High school. Both boys and girls teams won vs Sussex Central and lost to Indian River. The team swims again vs Stephen Decatur on Thursday.
Boys Final Scores:
Indian River 58
Nandua 31
Sussex Central 31
Nandua 43
Girls Final Scores
Indian River 57
Nandua 42
Sussex Central 27
Nandua 64
1st PLACE FINISHERS
Lucas Calvetti 100 yard Butterfly
Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley with a new school record in the event
Grace Bentley 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke
Emma Cathey 100 yard butterfly
Meya Charnock 500 yard freestyle
Boys 200 yard freestyle relay
Girls 200 yard medley relay
Girls 400 yard freestyle relay
STATE QUALIFIERS
Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley
Grace Bentley 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke
Girls 200 yard medley relay
Girls 400 yard free relay