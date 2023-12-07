Nandua swim splits at first meet

December 7, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Nandua swim

Nandua competed in a double dual meet vs Indian River High School and Sussex Central High school. Both boys and girls teams won vs Sussex Central and lost to Indian River.  The team swims again vs Stephen Decatur on Thursday.

Boys Final Scores:

Indian River 58

Nandua 31

ESCSB Holiday Gift Responsibly

Sussex Central 31

Nandua 43

Girls Final Scores

Indian River 57

Nandua 42

Sussex Central 27

Nandua 64

1st PLACE FINISHERS

Hardees Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit

Lucas Calvetti 100 yard Butterfly

Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley with a new school record in the event

Grace Bentley 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke

Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Emma Cathey 100 yard butterfly

Meya Charnock 500 yard freestyle

Boys 200 yard freestyle relay

Girls 200 yard medley relay

Girls 400 yard freestyle relay

STATE QUALIFIERS

Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley

Grace Bentley 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke

Girls 200 yard medley relay

Girls 400 yard free relay

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 7, 2023, 5:32 am
Scattered clouds
NNW
Scattered clouds
36°F
4 mph
Apparent: 32°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 64%
Winds: 4 mph NNW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber