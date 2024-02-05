Nandua swim splits at double meet

The Nandua Warriors swim finished out their regular season with a double dual meet at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, Delaware on Friday, February 2, 2024. The teams took on Delmarva Christian and Caravel Academy. The meet resulted in two wins for the boys team which brings their 2024 regular season record to 7-2. On the girls side it was a split meet with a win over Delmarva Christian and a loss to Caravel Academy. The girls end their 2024 regular season with a 6-3 record.

Senior Grace Bentley capped off her regular season high school career with her 33rd first place finish across 17 meets during her 3 years as a Nandua swimmer. Grace is the first Nandua swimmer to have an undefeated high school swim record. She is heading into the Region 2A Championship undefeated at the Region level in her 100 backstroke.

FINAL SCORES

Boys

Nandua 63

Delmarva Christian 28

Nandua 60

Caravel Academy 24

Girls

Nandua 63

Delmarva Christian 26

Nandua 44

Caravel Academy 48

First Place Finishers

Boys

200 yard Medley Relay

200 yard Freestyle Relay

400 yard Freestyle Relay

Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley and 100 yard freestyle

Zac Smith 50 yard freestyle

Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly

Hayden Williams 500 yard freestyle

Girls

200 yard Medley Relay

400 yard Freestyle Relay

Sarah Bentley- 100 yard freestyle

Meya Charnock- 500 yard freestyle

Grace Bentley- 100 yard backstroke

NEW STATE QUALIFIERS

Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly

Meya Charnock 500 yard freestyle

Sarah Bentley 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke