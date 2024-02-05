Nandua swim splits at double meet

The Nandua Warriors swim finished out their regular season with a double dual meet at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, Delaware on Friday, February 2, 2024. The teams took on Delmarva Christian and Caravel Academy. The meet resulted in two wins for the boys team which brings their 2024 regular season record to 7-2. On the girls side it was a split meet with a win over Delmarva Christian and a loss to Caravel Academy. The girls end their 2024 regular season with a 6-3 record.
Senior Grace Bentley capped off her regular season high school career with her 33rd first place finish across 17 meets during her 3 years as a Nandua swimmer. Grace is the first Nandua swimmer to have an undefeated high school swim record. She is heading into the Region 2A Championship undefeated at the Region level in her 100 backstroke.
FINAL SCORES
Boys
Nandua 63
Delmarva Christian 28
Nandua 60
Caravel Academy 24
Girls
Nandua 63
Delmarva Christian 26
Nandua 44
Caravel Academy 48
First Place Finishers
Boys
200 yard Medley Relay
200 yard Freestyle Relay
400 yard Freestyle Relay
Camden Lewis 200 yard Individual Medley and 100 yard freestyle
Zac Smith 50 yard freestyle
Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly
Hayden Williams 500 yard freestyle
Girls
200 yard Medley Relay
400 yard Freestyle Relay
Sarah Bentley- 100 yard freestyle
Meya Charnock- 500 yard freestyle
Grace Bentley- 100 yard backstroke
NEW STATE QUALIFIERS
Lucas Calvetti 100 yard butterfly
Meya Charnock 500 yard freestyle
Sarah Bentley 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke