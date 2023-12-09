Nandua swim falls in meet with Stephen Decatur

December 9, 2023
Nandua High School Swim Team swam against Stephen Decatur at the Pocomoke YMCA  on Dec 7th.

Final Scores

Boys
Nandua 56
Stephen Decatur 101

Girls

Nandua 51
Stephen Decatur 116

FIRST PLACE FINISHERS

Grace Bentley 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly

Camden Lewis 100 yard freestyle

Boys 200 yard freestyle relay

NEW STATE QUALIFIERS- all setting new school records

Boys 200 yard medley relay

Grace Bentley 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly

Camden Lewis 200 and 100 yard freestyle

The team’s next meet is December 19th against Cambridge-South Dorchester.

