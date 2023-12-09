Nandua swim falls in meet with Stephen Decatur

December 9, 2023
Nandua High School Swim Team swam against Stephen Decatur at the Pocomoke YMCA on Dec 7th.
Final Scores
Boys
Nandua 56
Stephen Decatur 101
Girls
Nandua 51
Stephen Decatur 116
FIRST PLACE FINISHERS
Grace Bentley 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly
Camden Lewis 100 yard freestyle
Boys 200 yard freestyle relay
NEW STATE QUALIFIERS- all setting new school records
Boys 200 yard medley relay
Grace Bentley 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly
Camden Lewis 200 and 100 yard freestyle