Nandua sweeps second ES District Cross Country meet

By Luke Brankley

On Wednesday, the Eastern Shore District had its second cross country meet of the season.

The Nandua Girls took first place in the meet with Northampton coming in second, and then Arcadia.

Individual Results

1st Grace Bentley (Nandua) 25:06

2nd Sophie Taylor (Northampton) 26:42

3rd Yaritza Lopez (Arcadia) 28:13

The Nandua Boys took first place in the meet with Northampton coming in second, and then Arcadia.

Individual Results

1st Brayden Shotwell (Nandua) 17:51

2nd Oscal Astave (Nandua) 18:02

3rd Aaron O’Shea (Arcadia) 18:09