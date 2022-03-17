Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team hosted the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Wednesday. The game ended in dramatic fashion as the Warriors won the game in the bottom of the 9th 1 to 0 on a throwing error by the catcher. Reghan Hintz started on the mound for the Lady Warriors and got the win. Hintz pitched 9 innings giving up 1 hit, 1 walk and struck out 12. Ramsey Revell took the loss For the Vikings as she pitched the whole game giving up 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks and striking out 10. Offensively, the Lady Warriors were led by Haylie Justice with 2 hits and Reghan Hintz, Mia Lecates, and Desiree Lecates each had a hit. For the Lady Vikings, Ramsey Revell had the only hit.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Broadwater Vikings on Wednesday 12 to 2. Ripken Robbins got the win for the Warriors on the mound. Robbins pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits, 1 walk and 10 strikeouts. Quinn Ames took the loss for the Vikings as he pitched 2 innings giving up 5 runs on 5 hits, walking 4 and striking out 3.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Tyler Greene with 3 hits, driving in 2 runs and scoring 3 runs. Martin Savage also had 2 hits, 2 rbi’s, and scored once. Ben Stodgill, Brandon Adamos, Aiden McIntyre, Ripken Robbins, Isaac Stodgill, and Brandon Smith each had hits. Broadwater’s offense was led by Quinn Ames with 2 hits and 2 rbi’s. Will Petka and Carson Savage each had a hit a piece.

.