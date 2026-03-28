Nandua splits in opening round of weekend tournament

March 28, 2026
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Local Sports
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By Luke Brankley

Baseball
The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Rappahannock County on Friday afternoon and won by a score of 11–6. Orion Loredo got the start and earned the win on the mound.

The Warriors recorded nine hits in the game. Loredo went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, while Grayson Ford went 2-for-2 with a double.

Nandua improves to 2–2 on the season and will return to action Saturday as they take on Middlesex.

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Softball
The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to Lancaster on Friday and lost by a score of 7–1. Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and took the loss.

The Lady Warriors recorded four hits in the game. Corrin Burrell, Lela Lusk, Emmalynne Blake, and Lily Truckner each had a hit.

Nandua falls to 1–3 on the season and will return to action Saturday as they take on Essex.

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Local Weather

March 28, 2026, 7:45 am
Scattered clouds
N
Scattered clouds
37°F
7 mph
Apparent: 33°F
Pressure: 1027 mb
Humidity: 70%
Winds: 7 mph N
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:54 am
Sunset: 7:21 pm
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