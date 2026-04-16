Nandua softball falls, Broadwater defeats Northampton

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted Nansemond River on Wednesday afternoon and fell by a score of 16–3. Nandua finished with five hits, led by Amirrah Church, who went 2-for-2, and Jocelyn Vasquez, who went 1-for-2 with a double.

The Lady Warriors drop to 4–7 on the season and will return to action next Wednesday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Wednesday and rolled to a 16–1 victory. Carly Clayton earned the win in the circle, striking out four batters.

At the plate, Broadwater totaled five hits. Clayton went 2-for-2, Adrianna Holloway added a double while going 1-for-3, and Kacey Ford went 1-for-2 with a triple.

Northampton was limited to two hits, with Hailey Dinwiddie and Ryleigh Caison each recording one.

Broadwater improves to 5–1 on the season and will host Greenbrier Christian on Thursday. Northampton falls to 4–3 and will return to action next Thursday.