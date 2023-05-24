Softball

The Nandua softball team played John Marshall in the 1st round of regionals on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 19 to 0. The Lady Warriors had 13 hits in the game. Reghan Hintz, Reagan Justice, and Adrianna Holloway each had 3 hits in the game. Kathleen McAuliffe had 2 hits in the game. Mia LeCates and Rihanna Taylor each had a hit in the game.

Reghan Hintz pitched a complete game no hitter while striking out 13 batters in the game.

The Lady Warriors will travel to King William on Thursday at 5pm.

Boys Soccer

The Nandua Boys soccer team played King William on Tuesday in the first round of regionals. The Nandua Soccer team won by a score of 3 to 0. The team advances to the quarterfinals and will play at Nottoway on Thursday at 5:30.

Baseball

The Nandua baseball team traveled to Windsor on Tuesday for the 1st round of regionals. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 3 to 1. The Warriors had 5 hits in the game, led by Makai Dorn with 2 hits. Martin Savage, Austin Wert, and Kaden Adamos each had hits in the game.

Aiden McIntyre pitched and got the loss. McIntyre gave up 3 runs on 1 hit while striking out 5 batters. The Warriors finished 6-11-1 on the season.