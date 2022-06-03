Boys Soccer
2A Regional
Nandua 3 Bruton 0
Regional Champions

1A Regional
Rappahannock 1 Northampton 0
Regional Runner-Up

Girls Soccer
1A Regional
West Point 5 Northampton 1
Regional Runner-Up

Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played the Rappahannock Lady Raiders on Thursday.  The Lady Ponies lost the game in extra innings by a score of 5-4.  Alex McComb started on the mound and got the lost.  She pitched the first hole game and stuck out 8 batters.  The Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson at the plate with a two run home run.  Alex McComb, Sara Godwin, and Caity Kerchner each had a hit.  The Lady Ponies still move on to the state tournament as they will travel on Tuesday.  The Lady Ponies will travel to the region B Champion. 

.