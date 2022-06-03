Boys Soccer

2A Regional

Nandua 3 Bruton 0

Regional Champions

1A Regional

Rappahannock 1 Northampton 0

Regional Runner-Up

Girls Soccer

1A Regional

West Point 5 Northampton 1

Regional Runner-Up

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played the Rappahannock Lady Raiders on Thursday. The Lady Ponies lost the game in extra innings by a score of 5-4. Alex McComb started on the mound and got the lost. She pitched the first hole game and stuck out 8 batters. The Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson at the plate with a two run home run. Alex McComb, Sara Godwin, and Caity Kerchner each had a hit. The Lady Ponies still move on to the state tournament as they will travel on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies will travel to the region B Champion.

.