The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted the Arcadia Firebirds and defeated them by a score of 16-0. The Warriors move to 5-0 on the season and the Firebirds move to 2-3 on the season.

The Warriors started the scoring in the bottom of the first by scoring 3 runs and then scoring 4 runs in the 2nd inning, 5 runs in the 3rd inning, and 4 runs in the 4th inning to make the score 16-0.

Offensively for the Warriors, they were led by Luke Parks who went 3-3 with a double and a triple with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Everett Savage went 2-3 with a double and a 2 run homer. Brandon Adamos went 3-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Also getting hits for the Warriors were Tyler Greene, Dylan Ross, Brandon Smith, Cade Williams, and Ben Stodgill.

The lone hit for the Firebirds was by Armonte Dickerson.

Ripken Robbins started on the mound for the Warriors and got the win. He pitched 4 innings giving up 1 hit and walked 1 while striking out 8. Jacob Meilhammer came in the 5th inning and walked 2 batters while striking out 3.

Landon Fuller took the loss for the Firebirds.

.

.