Nandua places 3rd in Regional Wrestling; Padgett wins region

By Luke Brankley

The Nandua Warriors and Arcadia Firebirds competed in the 2A Regional Wrestling competition at Poquoson High School over the weekend. The Nandua Warriors placed 3rd as a team and the Arcadia Firebirds placed 9th overall as a team in the event. Dylan Padgett, from Nandua, came in 1st in the 113 weight class. He is the only person between the two schools to win the region for his weight class.

Also placing in the region were the following:

120 Weight Class

2nd Arnold Destine, Nandua

138 Weight Class

Armando Meneses-Vazquez, Nandua

165 Weight Class

Rogue Vicente-Gomez, Nandua

190 Weight Class

Bradley Hall, Arcadia

185 Weight Class

Jacob Hall, Arcadia

Nandua will be sending 4 competitors and Arcadia will be sending 2 competitors to states which will be February 16th and 17th in Salem, VA.