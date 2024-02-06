Nandua places 3rd in Regional Wrestling; Padgett wins region

February 6, 2024
By Luke Brankley
The Nandua Warriors and Arcadia Firebirds competed in the 2A Regional Wrestling competition at Poquoson High School over the weekend. The Nandua Warriors placed 3rd as a team and the Arcadia Firebirds placed 9th overall as a team in the event. Dylan Padgett, from Nandua, came in 1st in the 113 weight class. He is the only person between the two schools to win the region for his weight class.
Also placing in the region were the following:
120 Weight Class
2nd Arnold Destine, Nandua
138 Weight Class
Armando Meneses-Vazquez, Nandua
165 Weight Class
Rogue Vicente-Gomez, Nandua
190 Weight Class
Bradley Hall, Arcadia
185 Weight Class
Jacob Hall, Arcadia
Nandua will be sending 4 competitors and Arcadia will be sending 2 competitors to states which will be February 16th and 17th in Salem, VA.