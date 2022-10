The 2A Regional Cheer Championship was held last night at Arcadia High School. The Nandua Warriors came in 3rd place falling one spot from advancing to the State Competition. The host Arcadia Firebirds came in 5th place. The defending regional champions, King William Cavaliers repeated as the Regional Champions.

Results

1st King Williams

2nd Poquoson

3rd Nandua

4th Windsor

5th Arcadia

6th Bruton

.