The Nandua Warriors baseball team moved to 7-0 on the season with their win against Chincoteague. The Warriors defeated the Ponies by a score of 10-0.

The Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the first inning by scoring 2 runs. They scored 6 more runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and then 1 run in the bottom of the 5th inning. The team finished the game with 1 more run in the bottom of the 6th inning to make the final score 10-0.

Cade Williams started on the mound and got the win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings striking out 11 batters and walking only one batter. He gave up 4 hits in the game. Jacob Meilhammer came in relief and pitched 1/3 of an inning.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Luke Parks going 2-2 with 3 runs scored. Dylan Marshall, Dylan Ross, Cade Williams, and Ripken Robbins each had hits in the game.

Ayden Leonard led the Ponies attack with 2 hits. Marcello Rosanova and Wyatt Revell each had a hit a piece.

Marcello Rosanova took the loss for the Ponies.

