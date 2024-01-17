Nandua hoops top Poquoson

January 17, 2024
 |
Local Sports
By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team host Poquoson on Tuesday night.  The Warriors won the game by a score of 59 to 48.  The Warriors improve to 6-5 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Crisfield.

