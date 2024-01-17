Nandua hoops top Poquoson

Nandua hoops top PoquosonHome>Posts>Local Sports>Nandua hoops top PoquosonJanuary 17, 2024 |Local SportsBy Luke BrankleyBoys BasketballThe Nandua Warriors boys basketball team host Poquoson on Tuesday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 59 to 48. The Warriors improve to 6-5 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Crisfield.Next Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAJanuary 17, 2024, 5:40 am Broken clouds21°F9 mphApparent: 11°FPressure: 1018 mbHumidity: 70%Winds: 9 mph NNWWindgusts: 27 mphUV-Index: 0Sunrise: 7:16 amSunset: 5:08 pm© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the