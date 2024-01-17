Nandua hoops top Poquoson

WESR and Shore Daily News

The WESR AM-1330 KHz frequency first came to life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on January 30, 1958. Programming on FM 103.3 MHz first went on-air on July 17, 1968. From local news to Swap Shop to the latest weather, we keep the Eastern Shore informed of all events in Accomack County and Northampton County. Mixing information with today’s best music has made us an integral part of Eastern Shore life, we hope to continue this tradition now and into the 21st century!